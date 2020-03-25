Kylie Jenner Shows Off Real Hair While Encouraging Fans to Stay Home

Celebrities are really just like us this week, staying home in quarantine to help flatten the curve. They’re laying off the glam, too, as evident by our peek at Kylie Jenner’s real hair—a chic bob sans extensions. If you haven’t been blowing out your hair, putting in contacts or applying makeup (just me?), well, you’re not alone. Jenner has also been outspoken since the quarantine started and Los Angeles issued a Safer at Home mandate. She consistently encourages her fans to stay home and chill, just like she is.

Earlier this month, Jenner posted to her Instagram Stories while she was getting her roots dyed by colorist Cassondra Kaeding. It showed that this trendy bronde shade, a pretty blend of brunette and blonde hues, wasn’t a wig. Now, based on Jenner’s Instagram, it looks like the beauty mogul is sticking with this hue for a little while (we love it!) and maybe even laying off the hair extensions.

Of course, she wouldn’t be a Kardashian-Jenner without some faux hair, so even if the bronde isn’t temporary, the bob surely is. We love seeing Jenner’s real length, though. She looks effortlessly cool, especially sans makeup. Her nails are still flawless so it’s possible she has an artist within her quarantine circle. Okay, maybe celebrities aren’t like us at all.

Jenner isn’t just encouraging fans and followers to stay safe and stay home. Jenner’s OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi announced on Instagram that her patient is donating a million dollars to help first responders fight Covid-19. “One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” she wrote.

It’s great to see celebrities not just talking the talk but actually doing something about it, too.