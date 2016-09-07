Here’s What Kylie Jenner Looks Like with Her New Platinum Hair

Kylie Jenner took her platinum blonde hair on the road by hopping a private plane to NYC from L.A. yesterday, and she finally debuted the new hue on social media. It’s safe to say she’s feeling herself: Jenner posted no less than 25 Snapchats last night — which is a lot, even for her — and almost all of them feature her new look. She’s also posted seven Instagrams since she touched down in NYC yesterday afternoon, and in every single one, she’s showing off her hair — and looking smug.

Though she noted that she couldn’t “decide between platinum blonde and honey” when she dyed her hair two days ago, she has firmly settled on the former, at least for now.