Kylie Jenner Admits Her Blonde Hair Was an Accident

You know how every single time you’re in the salon chair—even if it’s just for a minor hair trim or root touch-up—there’s that little ball of fear in your belly worrying that the scissors might slip and give you a mullet, or that the dye will somehow turn your hair bright orange or pink, forcing you to wear a hat for the rest of your life? (I blame these irrational fears on the plots of basically all ‘90s teen TV shows, by the way.) Thankfully, those mistakes almost rarely happen in real life…unless, apparently, you’re Kylie Jenner.

By now, literally every single organism in this galaxy knows that Kylie Jenner dyed her hair platinum blonde over Labor Day Weekend. And, after confirming on Snapchat that the queen of wigs was not, in fact, just wearing a wig, the world promptly freaked out. Because damn, she really does look good. But as it turns out, the hair makeover was not completely on purpose. In fact, it was an accident—a big ol’ bleach-stained accident.

“I actually didn’t mean to go platinum,” Jenner admitted to People StyleWatch at the Kendall + Kylie Collection pop-up shop on Wednesday. “I really wanted a nice, honey dirty blonde, and when we started bleaching it, it got so light so fast and I was like ‘Wow, my hair is not damaged, I can do this.’ So I went for it.”

So, you know, just your classic accidental bleach job nightmare. Impressively, she seems totally chill about the whole thing—again, probably because it actually looks fantastic—instead of dissolving into tears during every interview, which is absolutely what I’d do. But, I guess that’s what happens when you’re slayer of the universe: Everything you do becomes a perfectly purposeful trend.