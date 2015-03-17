Beauty Buzz: Kylie Jenner Is the New NIP+Fab Ambassador, Mascara Problems Solved, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A hair extension line was just the first step in Kylie Jenner‘s move into the beauty world. The star is the new brand ambassador for the cosmetics line, NIP+FAB. Check out a behind-the-scenes video from her partnership kick-off above. [YouTube]

2. The solution to basically every super annoying mascara problem you’ve ever faced. [Daily Makeover]

3. Nonie Creme, the former founding creative director of butter LONDON, has just launched a self-named beauty line at Walgreens. [Fashionista]

4. Ten of the best hairstylists you should consider following on Instagram. [Byrdie]

5. There’s a cream currently in the works that reduces fat wherever you apply it on your skin. [Allure]