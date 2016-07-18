StyleCaster
Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Launches Will Not Be Overshadowed by the Kimye vs. Taylor Drama

Rachel Krause
by
13721111 1636669619981903 1020490779 n Kylie Jenners New Lip Kit Launches Will Not Be Overshadowed by the Kimye vs. Taylor Drama

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Not even a balls-out Kimye v. T. Swift feud (or incident of “character assassination,” as the latter would prefer) can overshadow the earth-shattering news that Kylie Jenner has announced the upcoming release of not one, not two, but three new Lip Kits, just two weeks after her most recent launch.

There’s a “beautiful strawberry matte” shade named Kristen after Kris Jenner, who was once known as Kristen Mary Houghton in a past life; Maliboo, a “cool-tone nude” that Kylie says “stands out strongly from the other nudes in [her] collection;” and Ginger, a warm cinnamon color, which Kylie says will “go down as one of [her] favorites.”

You’ll be able to shop Kristen and Maliboo (which, you might notice, any and all word processors and smartphones will aggressively autocorrect to Mailbox) on Kylie Cosmetics starting Wednesday, July 20, at 3 pm, and Ginger will arrive two days later. That gives you four whole days to reflect on other Kardashian-Jenner family happenings before you have to spend an entire afternoon waiting for the right moment to hit Add to Cart before anyone else does.

