Kylie Jenner’s Entire 15-Step Daily Makeup Routine Is Now on Snapchat

We never expected Kylie Jenner‘s beauty routine to be a wash-and-go situation, but today she documented her 15-step makeup ritual on Snapchat and it’s even more exhaustive than we’d thought.

To start, the lip kit queen applies liquid foundation—a combination of Make Up Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation ($43) and Urban Decay’s Naked Skin One and Done ($34). Next, she blends Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealing Cream ($27) above and below her brow line to define her arches.

Then, she coats her eyelids with Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder ($23) before using medium brown shade across her top lids (she didn’t share the exact product here), and lining her eyes with a darker brown. Next, she blends it all in.

Under her eyes Kylie uses a generous amount of Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($29) that she blends in with a Beauty Blender that you can pick up for $20 at Sephora. Or, you know, just use a regular sponge.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHuIi-sAiut/

Then Kylie uses the Laura Mercier setting powder again across her face followed by Chanel Double Perfection Lumière ($55).

Under her lower lid she uses a dark brown eyeshadow, and then contours her cheeks with Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer ($15).

Still not done, Kylie grooms her brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel ($22), adds a bit of Sephora’s Colorful Face Powder Passionate Contour ($14) to her cheeks, curls her lashes, and swipes on some Lancome mascara. Finally, Ky lines her lower eyelid and touches up her top lid with a q-tip, and her eyes are done.

As the last step, Kylie uses her own Candy K lip liner ($14) all over her lips. And we’re exhausted already. Here’s what she looks like after all that.