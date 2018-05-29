10 Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner

As the founder and C.E.O. of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner is no rookie when it comes to makeup. The 20-year-old reality star, who is the younger sister of another beauty boss, Kim Kardashian, has built a multimillion-dollar cosmetics company from the ground up, and she doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon. And though she’s busy selling a million of lip kits a minute, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star still finds time for the little people on Instagram, where she can be found sharing her industry-coveted tips and tricks with her fans.
To learn more about Kylie’s day-to-day makeup routine, we’ve rounded up the 10 most mind-blowing hacks we’ve learned from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. From time-saving hacks to the dual-use products she uses for a full face, the E! personality is full of expert beauty lessons, and we can never learn enough. Check out her most brilliant makeup hacks ahead.
Use Eyeliner for Black Lipstick
Kylie is known as the queen of lips, so of course she would have some genius lipstick hacks up her sleeve. Before she was known for her own lipstick line, Kylie used black eyeliner as a dupe for matte black lipstick. She eventually concocted the right recipe for a matte black lipstick with her Dead of Knight lip kit, but her hack is still worth knowing.
"Black Lips Forever. I used black eyeliner when it wasn't as easy to find matte black lipstick," she wrote on Instagram.
Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner
For colors other than black, Kylie recommends using eyeshadow as eyeliner instead of heading to the store for a collection of colorful eyeliner. On her Instagram story, the reality star showed how she uses eyeshadow—specifically, the shade "Bible" from her Kourt x Kylie's Blue Palette—as eyeliner. The trick is pretty simple: Kylie takes an angled liner brush and taps it into the shadow of her choice. Then she draws a small wing and fills it in, starting from the center and coloring out. As makeup lovers know, the trick isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it is a good hack to have in your arsenal if you're without your liner or want to experiment with more colors.
Photo:
Instagram
Apply Moisturizer with a Brush
Though it's not a makeup hack, Kylie's tip to apply moisturizer with a brush is still good to know. The E! personality revealed her trick in a video where she and another friend did her assistant Victoria's makeup. The video shows the ladies dabbing in Victoria's moisturizer with a brush. Though Kylie doesn't reveal the exact reason that she uses a brush instead of her hands, many skin-care experts have recommended using brushes or sponges to apply skin-care products to limit the amount of tugging and pulling on the skin. Kylie has likely picked up the trick over the years to avoid wrinkles.
Do Your Eye Makeup Before Your Foundation
To avoid eyeshadow fallout that could mess up your foundation or concealer, Kylie recommends doing your eye makeup before any thing else. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed her trick in a video with her makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan. The video shows Achemyan applying Kylie's eyeshadow before going in for the rest of her face. That way, her foundation still looks smooth without a speck of eyeshadow.
Use Men's Aftershave as a Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Struggling with oily skin? Kylie recommends using men's aftershave as a moisturizer. (Yes, you heard that correctly.) In a Snapchat, the E! personality revealed that she uses Nivea Men's Sensitive Post Shave Balm as a moisturizer if she feels like her skin is a little oily. The product, which is around $5 at Target, was backed up by celebrity makeup artist Karen Gonzalez, who tested the hack herself.
"My makeup lasted all day and applied on evenly, and [the balm] leaves my skin extremely soft throughout the day, even after I wash my face," Gonzalez told E! News.
Use Highlighter Under Your Foundation
For a true lit-from-within effect, Kylie recommends applying your highlighter underneath your foundation. In an 18th-birthday makeup tutorial, Kylie revealed that she often uses highlighter (which she calls "the strobing stuff") before her foundation to tone down the effect and make it look like she's glowing from within. The E! personality applies highlight to the usual places (cheekbones, tip of the nose, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow) before putting on her foundation, giving her an envious glow.
Use Concealer to Define Your Eyebrows
The secret to Kylie's perfectly arched brows? Concealer. In an Instagram story video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she uses concealer as a final step to accentuate and define her brows. After she's done drawing in her brows, Kylie outlines her brows with concealer, making them pop and giving her a subtle highlight on her brow bone too.
Use Concealer Over Your Lips to Make the Color Last Longer
Kylie is the queen of lips. So of course, she has a tip to make sure that your lip color lasts all day long. On a post on her website and app, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that uses a swab of concealer after she applies her lip product to seal in the color.
"Another important trick to making color go the distance [is] concealer! Just like with the primer/conditioner, apply a concealer all over the surface of your lips," she wrote.
Use Yellow Powder if You Have a Spray Tan
Because the Kardashian-Jenners love their tans, Kylie has found a way to adapt her makeup routine to fit her obsession with being bronze. To tone down the red tones in her tan and make sure that her powder doesn't create a white cast on her skin, Kylie recommends using yellow powder. That way, you can degrease and set your face without worrying about looking like a ghost with a tan.
"For powder, I use the Bobbi Brown yellow powder that they have. I like yellow because it cancels out any red, and it works really well with my spray tan color," she told the New York Times.
Use Orange-Toned Blush Before a Pink to Make Your Cheeks Pop
To avoid her blush blending into her cheeks, Kylie uses an orange-toned blush before applying a pink one. The reality star revealed her trick in a video for her 18th birthday, where her makeup artist used Anastasia Contour L'Orange on her cheekbones before layering it with a few pats of Japonesque Blush in "#3" on top. The combination increased the coral color, giving Kylie a flattering and natural-looking flush.