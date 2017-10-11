Kylie Jenner’s Ex BFF Accuses Her of Plagiarizing Idea for New Eyeshadow Palette

Kylie Jenner is embroiled in another controversy—and this time, it doesn’t have to do with her reported pregnancy. The 19-year-old reality star’s longtime best friend, singer Madison Beer, is accusing her of stealing the idea for her latest Kylie Cosmetics product, her purple eyeshadow palette. According to Beer, the friends were collaborating on the product, until Jenner ditched her and took full credit for the palette’s conception.

Shortly after the palette hit Kylie Cosmetics’s shelves, Beer posted a series of tweets (which have since been deleted) suggesting that Jenner stole the idea from her. Though she didn’t call out Jenner by name, Beer also shared two photos of her wearing purple eyeshadow, leaving fans to suspect that she was subtweeting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

“When people fully steal your idea & what they come out with was supposed to be a collab… WACK,” Beer tweeted, accompanied by a snake emoji.

Along with subtweeting Jenner, Beer also unfollowed her on Instagram, where she also hit back at a commenter who claimed that she didn’t “invent purple eyeshadow.”

“you sound very unintelligent. who in their right mind would think they invented eyeshadow of any color or shade,” Beer wrote. “that is not at all in any way what i said or even slightly implied.”

Though the partnership was never formally announced, Beer teased to paparazzi in March that a collaboration with Jenner was in the works. When asked if she was working on a cosmetics product with Jenner, Beer coyly replied, “I don’t know. Top secret. Top secret!”

Longtime Jenner fans know that the E! personality and Jenner have been friends since their early teens, judging from a throwback snap of the stars hanging out in Jenner’s closet while taking mirror selfies. In May, Jenner also shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Beer’s song, “Dead.”

As Kardashian-Jenner historians know, this isn’t the first time Jenner has been accused of plagiarizing an idea. In June, the younger Jenner sister was slammed for stealing the design for her new camo bathing suit. The controversy eventually washed over, and the same thing will likely happen to Beer’s. But judging from Beer’s social media reaction, we’re guessing the end to their friendship is permanent.