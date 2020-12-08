Ariel Who? Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Ultra-Long Red Hair

We didn’t think there was a hair color Kylie Jenner hadn’t tried yet but she and her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero just found one. Jenner debuted her new long red hair on Instagram on Monday with the caption, “what should we name her?” Of course, so many comments said “Ariel” that she captioned her next post, “Ariel who?” This deep purple-red hue is totally different from the bright red shades she’s worn in the past and a much edgier take on The Little Mermaid’s mane.

Of course, Jenner is wearing faux hair here by extension specialist Violet Teriti. But Guerrero did share videos on his Instagram stories showing that he did in fact dye her natural hair this vampy hue, too. It’s not surprising why Jenner switches up her hair so often. Each photo has more than six million likes already. It seems fans are loving her in red maybe even more than what seems to be her favorite—blonde.

We don’t know how long the youngest Jenner will keep this red shade around before she goes back to her natural dark brown or her usual light golden brown with honey highlights (our personal favorite). Red looks great on her but the upkeep can be kind of a pain. Red hair fades fast so you’ll want to use shampoo directly for color-treated hair or even for red hair specifically, such as Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo ($16.99 at Ulta). Or, you can just have a colorist on speed dial like a Jenner.