Here’s What Kylie Jenner Lipstick Looks Like On Every Skin Tone

by
Photo: Getty Images

Self-identified makeup addicts we may be, we’ll admit that choosing the best, most-flattering shades of Kylie Jenner Lipstick has been a straight-up struggle. Seriously, envisioning mauve-y nudes and bold browns online is no easy game, and the fact that the most sought-after shades sell out the *minute* they’re restocked doesn’t really help our case. But until our prayers are answered and Jenner opens up a Kylie Cosmetics storefront, we’ll have to settle with online shopping.

MORE: The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

Which is why we decided to comb through the Internet in its entirety to find pictures of the best-selling Kylie Jenner Lipsticks in action. And since a color that looks shitty on us, might suit your complexion like no other, we rounded up photos of the lipsticks on each and every skin tone to assist you in finding the perfect shade. Spoiler alert: Jenner’s shades are actually incredibly flattering, and we’re starting to see why they continue to be so damn popular. Ahead you’ll find major inspo for Jenner’s eight best lipstick shades, including nude-pink Candy K and fire-red Mary Jo K. See the photos, ahead, and prepare to have your Kylie Jenner Lipstick shopping experience totally altered.

1 of 40
Kylie Jenner Lipstick—Mary Jo K
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Mary Jo K

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Mary Jo K, $29, at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Mary Jo K
Mary Jo K
Photo: instagram / @raelene_mua
Mary Jo K
Mary Jo K
Photo: instagram / @girllippy.id
Mary Jo K
Mary Jo K
Photo: instagram / @makeupbysamiraa
Mary Jo K
Mary Jo K
Photo: instagram / @girllippy.id
Kylie Jenner Lipstick—Candy K
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Candy K

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Candy K, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Candy K
Candy K
Photo: instagram / @shaerrs
Candy K
Candy K
Photo: instagram / @daniellealsop1
Candy K
Candy K
Photo: instagram / @rspec_rachiie
Candy K
Candy K
Photo: instagram
Kylie Jenner Lipsticks—Dolce K
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Dolce K

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Dolce K, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Dolce K
Dolce K
Photo: instagram / @sleek.and.chic
Dolce K
Dolce K
Photo: instagram
Dolce K
Dolce K
Photo: instagram
Dolce K
Dolce K
Photo: instagram / @jessica_powers88
Kylie Jenner Lipsticks—Posie K
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Posie K

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Posie K, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Posie K
Posie K
Photo: instagram / @pilarfreeman
Posie K
Posie K
Photo: instagram / @girllippy.id
Posie K
Posie K
Photo: instagram
Posie K
Posie K
Photo: instagram / @makeuprashac
Kylie Jenner Lipstick—Maliboo
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Maliboo

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Maliboo, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Maliboo
Maliboo
Photo: instagram / @bonongwe_ht
Maliboo
Maliboo
Photo: instagram / @makeuupbyperi
Maliboo
Maliboo
Photo: instagram
Maliboo
Maliboo
Photo: instagram / @cla_abruzzi
Kylie Jenner Lipsticks—Ginger
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Ginger

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Ginger, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Ginger
Ginger
Photo: instagram / @nathalieharris_mua
Ginger
Ginger
Photo: instagram / @byalondra_
Ginger
Ginger
Photo: instagram / @nicoles05
Ginger
Ginger
Photo: instagram
Kylie Jenner Lipstick—22
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in 22

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in 22, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
22
22
Photo: instagram / @therealvogue
22
22
Photo: instagram
22
22
Photo: instagram / @mikaelaamua
22
22
Photo: instagram / @kizzys_beautymua
Kylie Jenner Lipsticks—Leo
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Leo

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Leo, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
Leo
Leo
Photo: instagram / @glamorousjhosselyn
Leo
Leo
Photo: instagram / @_smokeysandra
Leo
Leo
Photo: instagram / @lunalov3good_
Leo
Leo
Photo: instagram / @beautybunnycosmetics

