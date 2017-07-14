Here’s What Kylie Jenner Lipstick Looks Like On Every Skin Tone

Self-identified makeup addicts we may be, we’ll admit that choosing the best, most-flattering shades of Kylie Jenner Lipstick has been a straight-up struggle. Seriously, envisioning mauve-y nudes and bold browns online is no easy game, and the fact that the most sought-after shades sell out the *minute* they’re restocked doesn’t really help our case. But until our prayers are answered and Jenner opens up a Kylie Cosmetics storefront, we’ll have to settle with online shopping.

Which is why we decided to comb through the Internet in its entirety to find pictures of the best-selling Kylie Jenner Lipsticks in action. And since a color that looks shitty on us, might suit your complexion like no other, we rounded up photos of the lipsticks on each and every skin tone to assist you in finding the perfect shade. Spoiler alert: Jenner’s shades are actually incredibly flattering, and we’re starting to see why they continue to be so damn popular. Ahead you’ll find major inspo for Jenner’s eight best lipstick shades, including nude-pink Candy K and fire-red Mary Jo K. See the photos, ahead, and prepare to have your Kylie Jenner Lipstick shopping experience totally altered.