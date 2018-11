Before and After: The Fascinating Evolution of Kylie Jenner’s Lips

Before you finish typing “Kylie Jenner” into Google, the search term, “Kylie Jenner lips,” is bound to pop up. For years, the 19-year-old has been embroiled in a heated debate regarding her plumped up mouth. It should be well-known by now that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s lips are not au naturel.

Though she kept mum on the plastic surgery for some time, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul came clean about her decision to get lip fillers in 2015. The decision was spurred by an experience in middle school when Jenner’s date told her her lips were “really small.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to plastic surgery allegations and criticism, there is an unreal fascination with Kylie Jenner’s lips. Like the serious journalists we are, we analyzed that phenomenon and came up with this comprehensive timeline breaking down the reality star’s lip evolution. Click through for the fascinating before and after.