Kylie Jenner Is Forced to Change Her Lip Kit Packaging After Numerous Thefts

According to claims filed with the Better Business Bureau, numerous customers are having their Lip Kits stolen right off their own stoops.

According to claims filed with the Better Business Bureau, numerous customers are suffering from the life-threatening injustice that is having their Lip Kits stolen right off their own stoops! In fact, the situation is so dire that the Kylie Cosmetics BBB page currently reads, “! THERE IS AN ALERT ON KYLIE COSMETICS !” Oh shit. Here’s the scoop, in detail:

“Currently the BBB is receiving multiple complaints from this company’s customers claiming that after ordering and paying for products, some or all of the products are not being shipped as expected. The company’s refund policy states, ‘We do not accept returns, exchanges or refunds. All sales are final.’ … The company has informed the BBB that they confirm the weight of items shipped prior to shipping but the allege that because of highly-recognizable labeled packaging, containers are being opened and products removed. The company has informed BBB that they will soon be changing the labels on their packages.”

These no doubt very skilled thieves are going to need to get a little savvier now, because Kylie Cosmetics has responded to the phenomenon by changing the packaging that makes them so recognizable, and therefore uniquely stealable, in the first place—the boxes will now be a generic glossy black on the outside, with the signature “white drips” inside. Good call.

I don't understand why Kylie would even be shipping her products in outwardly branded packaging (feat. "white drips") in the first place, since a generic brown cardboard box will do the job just as well without encouraging sticky fingers.

