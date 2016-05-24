Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Color, Majesty, is a ‘Black Metal Matte’

Summer ’16 is set to be a goth one if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it. The reality star just debuted her latest Lip Kit color, a matte black metallic known as Majesty, on Instagram and Snapchat and Twitter, because she’s King Kylie and that’s what 18-year-old celebrities do.

She posted no fewer than eight videos of herself lip-synching along to assorted Bryson Tiller songs slash rocking the new color on Snapchat, proving that she knows not only the lip game but the entire Tiller oeuvre quite well. In one, she pauses the Jambox or whatever long enough to ask, “Like … how cool is this color?” In the next, she adds, “’Member when I asked you guys what color you would wanna see next for Kylie Cosmetics? Well, a lot of you said black, so—I have so many surprises!” She also showed off the new packaging while playing “Slow,” Lido x Halsey’s rework of Jaden Smith’s “Fast,” naturally using the part at which fellow teen Smith raps, “Baby, you should try and drive slow.”

Jenner also posted a couple of pics on Snapchat, adding, “Yes it has blue undertones 😍😍.” On Instagram, she posted a repeat video from Snapchat, along with the mandatory video of the color from every angle on her hand and a blurry selfie that she might as well have captioned “vibez” but that she actually captioned “MAJESTY. #newshadealert #comingsoon.” According to Twitter, it’s “coming super soon,” in fact. Get excited.