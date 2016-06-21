Kylie Jenner’s Newest Lip Kit Shades Come Just in Time for 4th of July

There are many ways to show your patriotism on the 4th of July, if that’s something you’re into. You can sing “The Star-Spangled Banner”; attend a fireworks show; eat a hot dog; wear red, white, and blue; fly an American flag; drink until you pass out; or any combination thereof. And if you’re Kylie Jenner, you may also want to add two festive shades of blue to the lineup of your absurdly popular Lip Kit.

As established via her Snapchat, Kylie’s latest—and most unorthodox—additions will be available for purchase starting this Friday: Skylie (OK, cute) is a spot-on Dodger blue, and Freedom is a dark navy. For what it’s worth, Skylie was inspired by Jenner’s freshly painted baby-blue Ferrari, which Tyga gifted her on her 18th birthday to the tune of $260,000. Interesante.

Anyway, if you’re still unclear on the best way to celebrate America on Independence Day, perhaps readying your trigger finger on Kylie’s site this Friday will be the answer. That’s what this country is about: freedom, as in the quality or state of being free, and Freedom, the dark-blue lip color you can now wear c/o Kylie Jenner.