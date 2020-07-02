Kylie Jenner’s “Light Chocolate Brown” Hair Is Her Most Natural-Looking Yet

Kylie Jenner must have been really bored during safer-a-home orders (which are still going on, BTW) because she’s switched up her hair multiple times in the last week. Jenner’s light brown hair might be our favorite. She took her ’90s-style bronze highlights and popped on a platinum wig for a night out. (Safely, we hope.) Then, she tried a pastel pink wig that felt very Kylie a la 2015—in a good way. Now, it looks like she’s dyed her actual hair “light chocolate brown” per her hairstylist.

Colorist Chris Appleton posted a shot of his client to Instagram saying that he colored her hair this pretty, natural-looking shade. Her waves (and most likely extensions) are by Jesus Guerrero and her soft glam makeup is courtesy of her favorite MUA and close friend Ariel Tejada. Jenner is obviously shooting something in lingerie but we’re not exactly sure what she’s up to.

Two of Jenner’s sisters also switched up their hair this weekend. Kim Kardashian went bold red, also thanks to Appleton, and Khloe went dark brown for her birthday. It looks like Kourtney is the only one sticking with her natural dark brown/black hair.

It can be hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake when it comes to the hairstyles of the Kardashian-Jenners. That’s often because even if their roots are colored, they’re wearing tons of faux-hair. But there’s nothing wrong with that. Wigs and weaves are a great way to play around with new colors and styles without damaging your real hair. We’ll see if Jenner plans to keep this light brown color or if she’ll be back to her blonde highlights before the week is up.

