Everything You Need to Know About Kylie Cosmetic’s New Eyeshadow Line, Kyshadow

If anyone can bring eyeshadow back, it’s Kylie Jenner, who has a total Midas touch when it comes to makeup. She can barely keep her insanely popular Lip Kits and glosses in stock, and today, at 6 p.m. EST, she launches an eyeshadow palette that none of us knew we wanted, but likely will sell out just like everything else she releases.

Girlfriend loves a good pun, so she named her new line of eye color “Kyshadow,” and hits the ground running with a palette of nine bronzy colors perfect for creating a smoky eye, should that be a need of yours. Since she’s addicted to social media, there are shots of the offerings from every angle online. Example:

Lots more where that came from, but you get the idea. Like her Lip Kits, the Kyshadow packaging features eyes (instead of lips) with all nine colors dripping from them, which is very glitzy (and, we have to admit, looks great). To illustrate how good it looks, Kyles posted a little Boomerang of the palette opening and closing, with the bottom three colors peeking out.

She also posted a vid of herself at her cosmetics lab—wearing a v cute lab jacket with her name embroidered on it, and even a hairnet for full authenticity—prepping some golden eyeshadow powder for its package. “throwback to when I spent the day learning how to make these eyeshadows for you guys,” she wrote.

Jenner basically delivered an inaugural address on her IG announcing the news, writing, “Yay!!!!! Months in the making and i’m so happy my #KYSHADOW is finally here!!! Wow. Thank you to everyone for supporting me throughout my journey. One step closer to my dreams of having a full cosmetic line and YOU are the reason.” And on and on from there.

Her fans, obviously, are losing their minds. “Holy fuck,” one Instagram user eloquently wrote. “I need,” another simply stated. “ok that’s it I’m sooo ordering this! 😍😍😍😍” another said. Whatever your thoughts on Kyshadow, you can buy it in four short hours. Until then, try practicing some deep breathing exercises and visualizations of serene beaches if you find yourself hyperventilating.