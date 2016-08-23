Kylie Jenner Finally Releases Kyliner, World Implodes

It was just a normal Tuesday, until Kylie Jenner released her long-awaited and highly anticipated Kyliners—and then it became a red letter day. Kyles just dropped her coveted new kit in both black and brown, which includes an eyeliner, a pot of long-lasting gel liner, and a brush. In case you were wondering—and we know you were—Jenner’s fave color is brown. Here is her eye, modeling Kyliner:

Of course, there are always two sides to every situation, and though Kyliner’s appearance on the main stage is a huge blessing to us all, we do have a bit of bad news to report: Kylie Cosmetics products often sell out pretty much immediately. The new products appeared on her website a half hour ago, and while we are pleased to announce that they’re not sold out yet, the word yet should definitely be noted in that sentence.

Kyliner first appeared in Jenner’s limited-stock Birthday Edition earlier this month. Jenner also recently finalized a new Kyshadow palette, as she announced on Snapchat, so—if you don’t get your hands on Kyliner, you can try your hand at obtaining a nine-color eyeshadow combo sometime in the near future. Silver linings.

Scroll down to have a sneak peek at her forthcoming Kyshadow, as well as a few images of the new Kyliners.