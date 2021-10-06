Kylie Jenner’s Creepy Horror Movie Bangs and Nails are Inspiring My Halloween Look

October 1 is the start of spooky season — we don’t make the rules. It’s never too early to get into the spirit. Just ask Kylie Jenner. She’s released a campaign for her Kylie Cosmetics A Nightmare on Elm Street collection and we’d say she went all in. Did you expect anything less? “Halloween has always been one of my favorite

holidays since I love dressing up in costumes and watching scary movies!” Jenner said in a statement. “A Nightmare on Elm Street is a classic, and I’m so honored to be able to bring the Springwood universe to life through our amazing collaboration.”

Jenner calls this collection “a glam look with a spooky twist” and that’s exactly what she embodied in the campaign. She’s wearing a neck-to-toe red-and-white bodysuit that covers her entire body — including her shoes. It’s for sure a designer item but the colors resemble blood splatter. Her dark hair is pulled back and she has piece-y bangs that look equal parts cool and creepy.

And take a look at those long, pointed nails. They’re such a fun way to make the Freddy Krueger vibe fashion-forward. (That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.) Halloween costume idea?

Kylie Cosmetics also teased the entire makeup collection, which launches on October 12. The palette looks like it has blood splatters on it, adding to the creepy vibe. “I’m also obsessed with the Pressed Powder Palette. The Halloween-inspired color story has matte, metallic and glitter shades with soft, easy-to-blend formulas that deliver a highly pigmented color payoff,” says Jenner.

She’s also excited about The Lip and Cheek Jelly stain. “It has such a unique texture and can be used for a natural look or built up for more intense color,” she says. There’s also a Lip Lacquer Set and False Lashes. Grb the entire collection on the Kylie Cosmetics website. You can also shop the brand at Ulta Beauty.