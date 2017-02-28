Kylie Jenner’s Insane New Highlighter Collection Launches TODAY

Kylie Jenner is slowly becoming the Oprah of makeup. With her constant social streaming, giveaways, pop-up shops, and hoards and hoards of fans, we feel like we’re watching a beauty deity gain popularity, rather than a 19-year-old with an affinity for makeup. Which is why we weren’t even slightly surprised when the entire world freaked the hell out last week when Jenner revealed her new Kylighter highlighter collection on Snapchat. Because, to be fair, the shades do look insanely pretty.

The collection includes six shades, including gold, pearl, rose gold, champagne, apricot, and mocha, all of which are infused with approximately a billion pounds of glitter and sparkle, allowing you to finally look like your very own celestial body.

No word yet on how much each of the highlighters will cost, but we do know that they will sell out almost immediately when they launch today at 3:00 P.M. PST. So set your alarms, get your credit cards ready, and be prepared to fight for your right to look like a holographic unicorn. Scroll down to see the Kylighters in action, and then send us a picture and let us know what they look like on your skin!