Kylie Jenner Just Went ’90s Blonde and It’s Stunning

Though Kylie Jenner has kept her naturally dark hair, well, natural for a little while now, she consistently talks about how much she misses her blonde strands on Instagram. It looks like the beauty mogul has found a way to go light with highlighted blonde hair that looks a lot different from her previous platinum. We don’t know the reasoning behind the change but these high-dimension highlights are both trendy and safer for your hair than the full bleach-and-tone.

454 North colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding is responsible for Jenner’s new hair color. It looks like she kept Jenner’s roots a medium-brown and highlighted the rest of her hair with varying shades of blonde. It’s lighter on the bottom of each strand, which can help make the whole vibe look sunkissed and almost natural—like she was born with it.

For the past decade, hair trends have leaned towards bold, one-color looks. But the high-contrast hues of the ’90s and early-2000s are back and better than ever. And we’re not mad at it.

We don’t know how long Jenner is going to keep this new color and you know she loves to switch it up. That being said, these kinds of highlights are much easier to upkeep and less damaging on your hair than her previous bright blonde. Friends and fans are loving this new hue. Johnny Cyrus wrote, “That hair looks so good on you,” Sophia Richie posted heart-eye emojis and James Charles commented, “this hair is the best on u.”

We couldn’t agree more.