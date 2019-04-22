Kylie Jenner’s Sunday Service Ponytail Paid Homage to Easter…and Coachella

If you follow any of the Kardashians on social media, you’ve probably seen Kanye West’s weekly gospel service (and North West adorably singing along). Well, this weekend West took his “Sunday Service” to Coachella and his whole family was there to witness, decked out in their Easter best. This included the Jenners as well, of course. Today, Kylie Jenner’s Sunday Service hair accessories are the talk of the Internet–for the unique way they combine Coachella’s boho vibe with church. Don’t believe me? Well, get ready.

Jenner sported her signature black hair slicked back with a long braid extension. It’s a look she’s tried before and one that suits her style. Hairstylist and wigmaker César DeLeön Ramirêz used IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm and Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel to get that perfect slick, shiny look, and sprayed her mane with IGK Intern Flexible Hairspray so it wouldn’t budge in the desert sun.Since this was Coachella after all, he added charms to her plait from his own line, Wild Form. The charms included crosses, discs and metal rings. “The discs are made of natural seashells and coconut shells and I combined them with glass crosses since she was attending Sunday Service,” Ramirêz said in a statement.

Jenner shared photos of the look on Instagram, telling her fans to “have a blessed Easter.”

Reactions to Jenner’s look were mixed. Many loved Ramirêz’s use of hair accessories, a big 2019 trend that isn’t going anywhere. On Ramirêz’s Instagram, beauty influencer Desi Perkens called it “perfection” and stylist Jill Jacobs wrote she’s “obsessed.” Over on Jenner’s, some fans weren’t as into the crosses. “I love when religion gets used as an accessory,” said one fan sarcastically. Another wrote that he was “triggered” by the hairpieces.

Jenner hasn’t commented on the controversy but one thing’s for sure, she always keeps us talking.