Kylie Jenner Ditches Extensions for a Super-Short Bob

Kylie Jenner, queen of the dramatic beauty makeover, just made a huge hair change, ditching her long locks (and presumably, pounds of extensions) for a blunt bob.

While getting ready for an event, the 18-year-old reality star documented her cut on Snapchat in a series of photos, captioning one pic of her stylist “Bye Hair” as the pro snips away. And while we’ve always been kind of confused about how much of Kylie’s anything is actually real, there sure is a lot of hair on the floor of the salon after the cut.

Naturally, Ky’s been sharing selfie after selfie of her new cropped look, and her followers seem to be into it. Comments on her Instagram photos range from “Amazing ✨” to “Girl this hair is everything!” as well as the usual barrage of “first” comments Kylie always gets on her pics. Keep scrolling to see more snaps of her new cut and decide for yourself.