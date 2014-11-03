Kylie Jenner Goes Grey: See the Reality TV Star’s New Silver Hair Color

Of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner takes the title for being at the cusp of beauty trends. From her signature lip color to her flawless cat eye, the littlest Jenner’s beauty skills have been setting trends by way of Instagram. Her latest venture? Grey hair.

While she may not be the first to sport the grey hair color — model Charlotte Free and TV personality Kelly Osbourne have toyed with the shade in the past — considering her social media following and clout, we’re positive that Jenner’s new hair color will become the new “It” shade amongst her teen fans.

This weekend, she Instagrammed the picture below with the caption, “a little grey never hurt nobody.” Naturally, her new color was paired with her signature lip color and cat eye. What do you think of Kylie Jenner’s grey hair? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo by J Carter Rindali/Film Magic/Getty Images