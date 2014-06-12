Beauty Buzz: Endless Celebrity Hair Changes, Mara Sharapova for Avon, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. In the ever-changing hair news of celebrities, Raven-Symone has dyed her hair new rainbow hues and also joined the side-shave club all at once. [People StyleWatch]

2. Kylie Jenner switched up her blue dip-dyed locks to green, proving that she’s probably the coolest from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. [Instagram]

3. Kat Dennings debuted ’80s bangs – we’re talking curly bangs folks – but they’re kinda cute. [Daily Makeover]

4. Tennis star Maria Sharapova has signed on as the face of two new Avon fragrances (one for her and one for him) out this fall. [Lipstick]

5. Emmy Rossum showed off plaid nail art for an event the other night, and we obviously want to copy the look ASAP. [Style.com]

Image via Instagram