They’re Here! Kylie Jenner Just Dropped 4 New Fall Lip Kits

If you were hoping to match your lip color to the season, we have really good news: Kylie Jenner just dropped her latest batch of Lip Kits, and they are super autumnal. In four colors—Pumpkin, Spice, Moon, and Trick—the new liquid lipsticks and matching lip liners are all about as fall as it gets.

Now that the Kardashian family is up and running on social media again after Kim Kardashian’s scary armed robbery in Paris earlier this month, Jenner hit up Instagram to feature the four new colors on four different models, showing off their deep pigmentation with four pretty beauty looks.

If you’re hoping to score one, get yourself to the Kylie Cosmetics website stat—they dropped at 3 p.m. today, and if prior experience is any sign, they’re likely to sell out fast. TBD re: Trick—seems a bit hard to pull of dark green in most situations—but the other three colors seem like instant hits. Who doesn’t want to match their lips with their jack-o’-lantern?!