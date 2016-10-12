StyleCaster
They’re Here! Kylie Jenner Just Dropped 4 New Fall Lip Kits

Photo: Wenn

If you were hoping to match your lip color to the season, we have really good news: Kylie Jenner just dropped her latest batch of Lip Kits, and they are super autumnal. In four colors—Pumpkin, Spice, Moon, and Trick—the new liquid lipsticks and matching lip liners are all about as fall as it gets.

14561771 1139511312800617 890733525215477760 n Theyre Here! Kylie Jenner Just Dropped 4 New Fall Lip Kits

Credit: Instagram | @kyliecosmetics

14564959 202760373487291 3147144755092127744 n Theyre Here! Kylie Jenner Just Dropped 4 New Fall Lip Kits

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Now that the Kardashian family is up and running on social media again after Kim Kardashian’s scary armed robbery in Paris earlier this month, Jenner hit up Instagram to feature the four new colors on four different models, showing off their deep pigmentation with four pretty beauty looks.

If you’re hoping to score one, get yourself to the Kylie Cosmetics website stat—they dropped at 3 p.m. today, and if prior experience is any sign, they’re likely to sell out fast. TBD re: Trick—seems a bit hard to pull of dark green in most situations—but the other three colors seem like instant hits. Who doesn’t want to match their lips with their jack-o’-lantern?!

14565068 531562937042320 7727407057615192064 n Theyre Here! Kylie Jenner Just Dropped 4 New Fall Lip Kits

Credit: Instagram | @kyliecosmetics

