StyleCaster
Share

News: Kylie Jenner Scores Some Extensions; Freckles Are Now Trendy

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Kylie Jenner Scores Some Extensions; Freckles Are Now Trendy

Rachel Krause
by
Photo: kyliejenner/Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner traded in her edgy angled bob for some very, well, Kardashian-esque extensions. [People]

It’s the true definition of irony that we spent our entire childhood trying to get rid of our freckles and now they’re “on trend,” with celebrities and models using “freckle pencils” to achieve the look. Figures. [Elle]

Include beets in our beauty routine? Sure, why not! [Beauty High]

Even if you don’t actually have shiny hair (and hey, not many people do), here’s how to fake it in a snap. [Allure]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share