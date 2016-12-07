The Drugstore Mask Kylie Jenner Swears By for Glowing Skin

It’s hard to remember that celebrities, despite their insane wealth and unlimited access to the best products, glam squads, gyms, and foods, are, underneath it all, just regular ol’ human beings, with regular ol’ functioning bodies. Which means that everyone from George Clooney to Kylie Jenner is currently dealing with the same cold-weather shift that’s drying the hell out of their skin. But unlike George Clooney, Kylie Jenner has a blog, and she’s stepped down from her pedestal to tell us the six products she swears by for hydrating her dry winter skin.

“Even though I love winter, I hate what the colder temps do to my face! I can’t stand dry, dull skin, so I’m all about any product that keeps my skin feeling hydrated and soft,” writes Kylie on The Kylie Jenner. Sure, she lists a few relatively expensive products, like Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream Moisturizer ($100), and Kiehl’s Grapefruit Crème De Corps Whipped Body Butter ($38), but other than that, her list is surprisingly affordable and under $30, with a lavender- and chamomile-infused face oil (Osea Essential Hydrating Oil), a primose-oil cleansing oil (Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil), a hyaluronic eye cream (Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream), and, the crème de la crème, a very affordable drugstore mask (L’Oreal Detox & Brighten Clay Mask).

The clay mask, which costs a mere $13, is formulated Moroccan lava clay, charcoal, and citric acid, so although it’s an excellent oil-sucking and pore-tightening mask for blah complexions, it’s also way too drying for many skin types, so try this one only if you have oily or acne-prone skin. The other products on Jenner’s list, though, are ridiculously rich and hydrating, making them excellent winter-skin companions. We can’t guarantee you’ll look like Jenner after you slather them on, but at least your skin won’t feel like it’s falling off. Which is a win, right?