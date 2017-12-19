Customers Trashed Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Pop-Up, and the Pictures Are Horrifying

Kylie Jenner can’t seem to catch a break. A week after she was slammed for her $360 makeup brush set, which many considered overpriced, the 20-year-old reality star is in hot water again for her trashed and unkempt Kylie Cosmetics pop-up stores, Revelist first reported.

In November, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opened seven pop-ups of her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, at Topshops across the country. But for some fans, who discovered smeared lipsticks, opened packages, and stained products, Kylie Cosmetics was better off staying online.

Jenner’s trashed pop-ups first caught the internet’s attention when YouTuber, @HalseyIsMyRealName, shared a video of her trip to a store in Atlanta, Georgia. In her video, Halsey slammed the Kylie Cosmetics founder for selling her products at a luxury price, but not investing enough money on attendants to ensure that merchandise is clean and undamaged.

To prove her case, Halsey included several shocking photos and videos, which showed signs smeared with red lipstick, clear cases stained with testers, beat-up items, and opened and used products which were still on sale.

Halsey walked away with one item—a $43 lipstick set—which she claimed was the “only” product she found that was the “least picked-through and used.” She showed that even that product, which boasted a beat-up box and dents in its packaging, was damaged.

@RichLux, another YouTuber, experienced a similar issue on his shopping trip to a pop-up in Houston, Texas. In his video, Rich showed similar disorganized displays, stained products and shelves, and open lip products, some of which were missing lids. “You would think that since Kylie Jenner is a billion dollar makeup company, that she could at least hire a Kylie representative to maybe work a couple hours a day during peak hours,” he said in his video.

As of yet, Jenner nor a representative from Kylie Cosmetics has responded to the criticism. However, we hope she sorts out the mess—literally and figuratively—soon, because it is upsetting to see a mass-favorite brand treat its products (and customers) with so little care.