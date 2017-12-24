7 Shocking Kylie Cosmetics Scandals that Might Make You Stop Shopping There

Since launching her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2016, Kylie Jenner has become a bonafide makeup mogul. Her signature products, Kylie Cosmetics’s Lip Kits, are known to sell out within minutes of their release, and with several new products out this year, the 20-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is hoping to continue her profit. But with everything successful comes controversy, and Kylie Cosmetics is rife with them.

With 2017 as Kylie’s first full year at Kylie Cosmetics’s helm, all eyes were on her. Unfortunately, not everything went on without a hitch. The reality star has battled numerous controversies this year, from health-threatening complaints to questions about her ethicality as a boss. Ahead, we take a look at seven shocking Kylie Cosmetics scandals that led many fans to stop shopping there.

1. Eyeshadow Palettes that Caused Headaches

In February, at least 15 people Kylie Cosmetics customers filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau that they smelled “chemicals and glue” when they opened the brand’s Royal Peach Eyeshadow Palette, according to documented obtained by TMZ.

The customers, who compared the odor to “spray paint” and “paint thinner,” complained that they started experiencing “horrible headaches” sooner after opening the palettes. One customer claimed that she had to remove the palette from her house because the smell was so strong. According to the Better Business Bureau, Kylie Cosmetics looked into the complaint and insisted that the palettes were safe to use.

2. Ants Found in Packages

In September, a Kylie Cosmetics customer reported that she found a swarm of ants in a box of makeup products she ordered from the company. To prove her case, the user, @emvend, posted an Instagram video of her opening her Kylie Cosmetics package to show dozens of live ants scurrying around on her makeup products.

The customer claimed that she reached out to Kylie Cosmetics three times before posting the Instagram. She said that the company claimed that they were going to send her another package, which never arrived. Frustrated, she took to Instagram to air her grievances, which went viral. Shortly after news outlets picked up the complaint, Kylie Cosmetics reached out to the customer to apologize and send her a replacement, according to a screenshot of the email she posted on Reddit.

3. Unsanitary Shop Displays

In December, Kylie came under fire after several customers reported unkempt and unsanitary displays at Kylie Cosmetics pop-ups in Topshops across the country. The customers posted YouTube videos and pictures showing lipsticks smeared on signs and shelves, open and used makeup products, and bent and damaged items. One customer claimed that the least “picked through” item she could find was a box of lipstick with bent casing.

4. Shipping Packages Without Products

In March, several Kylie Cosmetics customers reported receiving packages in the mail that contained none or the wrong products. Many users took to Twitter to share videos of them unboxing their Kylie Cosmetics packages to find them completely empty. In the pictures, the users held up empty boxes, which were supposed to contain Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylighters. Though Kylie Cosmetics offered refunds and replacements for almost all customers who claimed to its customer service team, the incident still left a salty taste in many fans’ mouths.

5. Comparing Cleft-Lip Children to ‘Monsters’

In October, fans lambasted Kylie and Kylie Cosmetics for releasing advertisements comparing cleft-lip and clef-palate children to “monsters.” The ads, which were mailed to many households across the country, were a part of Kylie and Kylie Cosmetics’s partnership with the charity Smile Train, an organization that raises money to help children in financially struggling countries receive surgeries to fix their cleft lips and cleft palates.

The advertisements included pictures of cleft-lip and cleft-palate children, accompanied phrases, like “What if every day felt like Halloween?” which many fans interpreted as the charity comparing the children to monsters. After the advertisements’ release, fans called on Kylie, who has donated more than $100,000 to the charity, to fix the insensitive marketing.

6. Factory Workers Report ‘Sweat-Shop’ Conditions

In April 2016, soon after the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, many factory workers took to the website, Indeed, to air their grievances about the working conditions at the company. The employees, who were based out of Spatz Laboratories in Oxnard, California, claimed that they worked “sweat-shop” conditions, which included ‘long hours’, ‘early days’, an ‘unclean’ work environment, and ‘too many people’ to one space.

One worker alleged that she became sick after inhaling the makeup products. “Early morning shifts long hours…was only provided with lab coat, hair net and safety glasses. No benefits,” she wrote on Indeed, according to Radar Online. “I love that I could see how make up was made from start to finished but the down fall is that the make up particles made me cough and sick.”

In a statement to Radar Online, Spatz denied any wrongdoing and contended that it is an “equal opportunity employer.” “Spatz Laboratories has over 60 years of experience in manufacturing and has always maintained the highest level of standards according to United States labor laws,” the statement read.

7. Using Her Housekeeper as a Swatch Model

In May, Kylie was slammed after she admitted to using her housekeeper to model swatches of her highlighters on social media. In an interview with Fast Money, Kylie said she choose her housekeeper because she has “the best arms” and “just sits there.”

“My housekeeper, I use her arm for my Snapchats. She has the best arm for swatches,” she said. “She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing. I care a lot about what my products look like when people first see them.”

The comment sparked a reaction on the internet by many who disapproved of Kylie using her housekeeper as a swatch model because it has nothing to do with housekeeping. Many also criticized the way Kylie spoke of her housekeeper in the interview.

“If she treats the housekeeper well and compensates her for the modeling, then cool. Otherwise take a long walk off a short plank, you human version of My Little Pony,” one person wrote.

Another added, ““They probably have a nice relationship and she likes to be part of the process. However, the way in which KJ expresses herself is diminishing, objectifying and flat out distasteful. It’s like she’s talking about a turtle, not a adult human.”