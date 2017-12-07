Kylie Jenner Is Releasing 30 Concealer Shades as Kylie Cosmetics’ Newest Product

Update: December 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is releasing concealers. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder announced the big news on Wednesday with an Instagram showcasing 30 concealer shades. The launch, which is a part of the reality star’s holiday #SilverSeries, will hit shelves December 13.

In a Snapchat showing off the product, Kylie touted the concealers for providing “medium coverage that’s super buildable.” She also revealed that she’s been wearing the products “everyday” since their inception. “I can’t believe I actually get to reveal to you guys my 30 concealers today, the first time I’ve ever done concealers,” she said. “I wear these every single day.”

The collection ranges from shades like Jasper (“a rich mahogany for deep dark skintones”) to Pearl (“for fair skintones.) In the video, Kylie wore Maple, a medium-fair color. The concealers are clear tubes with “KYLIE JENNER” emblazoned on the bottom. Kylie also touted the applicators, which she said “provides the perfect amount” of concealer to minimize waste.

“I picked this paddle specifically because I just think it adds the perfect amount of product, and you really only have to dip it once in the bottle,” she said.

Original story: November 30, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

For years, Kylie Jenner and her self-titled beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, have ruled the lip kit game. Now, she might be concentrating her efforts on a new makeup product: concealers. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old reality star posted a suspicious Snapchat teasing creamy and oh-so-good under-eye concealers that are sure to be on your holiday wish list.

The Snapchat showed a close-up of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s eye with a swab of thick, smooth, and highly pigmented concealer underneath her lower lash line. Kylie accompanied the snap with two shifty eyes emojis and a smiley face, further fueling rumors that her next beauty launch might be concealers. Judging from the picture, the concealer also comes with a delicate wand perfect for smearing concealer on all those tired-looking crevices.

Lately, Kylie has also been sharing several fresh-faced selfies on Instagram, leading us to believe that her recent luminous complexion is either the result of her rumored pregnancy glow or the byproduct of a new natural-looking concealer. (Though, to be fair, it could be both.)

In between possible concealers and her recent effort to put Kylie Cosmetics on wheels, Kylie Cosmetics doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.