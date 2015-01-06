Kylie Jenner Comments on All Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

There’s no denying that Kylie Jenner’s selfie-dominated Instagram is a one-stop-shop for lipstick inspiration. Like Jennifer Aniston’s hair and Lauren Conrad’s cat-eye, Kylie Jenner has claimed the full and perfectly plump lipstick look as her own. Whether painted in a nude matte shade or a fierce coral, she doesn’t seem to snap a pic where her lips aren’t flawlessly finished. But whether Kylie has achieved this enviable pouty look with the help of injections or with just a really effective lip liner technique has been a topic of serious beauty debate. In fact, she’s been the subject of a ton of plastic surgery speculation over the past year.

When it comes to her lips, makeup artists have confirmed that this look can be achieved with a trusty liner, but now Kylie Jenner is speaking up on the matter of plastic surgery in general. In the February issue of ‘Cosmopolitan,’ Kylie commented on how she feels about people debating her changing looks.

“You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now,” she said.

Is it safe to assume she’s got the skills of a professional makeup artist and that adolescence was a contributing factor to her changing looks? After all, we all know what contouring can do for your bone structure. Based on what she said, it doesn’t seem like plastic surgery was ever in the picture.