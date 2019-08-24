Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance Comes in the Cutest Lip Shape

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashian/Jenners, you know everyone in the family has their own products at this point. Khloe’s got her Good American jeans, Kendall Jenner has Moon, Kylie has Kylie Cosmetics, Kourtney is doing Poosh, and Kim has KKW Beauty. It’s only a matter of time they all work together. The Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance is the next big project from the fam and one Kylie and Kim are working on together. And it doesn’t disappoint.

This is the first perfume from the duo, but it follows the huge launch of Kim’s KKW Fragrance hearts. “When Kim launched KKW Fragrance, I learned so much about what goes into the process of creating a fragrance and I loved it,” Kylie said in a statement. “Working with Kim to create these scenes has been so much fun.”

The collection includes three lip-shaped perfumes: Red Lips, Pink Lips and Nude Lips. Red Lips is a white floral with blood orange and red lotus flower. Nude is more vanilla amber musk with notes of magnolia, jasmine and peony. Finally, Pink is floral coconut with Italian Bergamot, and mandarin.

Though the lip-shape is small (only 30mL of fragrance), they are pretty affordable at $40 each. They’re available sold separately or as a bundle for $110 on the KKW Fragrance website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.