Kylie Jenner’s Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush Is On Major Sale RN

I don’t know what it is about 2020 but everyone I know is getting their teeth in check. Whether it’s finally seeing the dentist for a deep cleaning or fixing that broken crown, or updating their toothbrush and flossers, it seems like the best time. And now that Kylie Jenner’s favorite Burst Sonic Toothbrush is a whopping $50 off, it’s an even better moment to upgrade your current routine.

“Oral health and maintaining a healthy, bright smile has always been so important to me! Burst’s mission to make dental care accessible for all is undeniably important in our world today and I’m so excited to partner with them this holiday,” Jenner said in a statement. Of course, because this is a partnership, she is getting paid to promote Brust. Still, many of STYLECASTER‘s editors love the electric toothbrush, too, so you know it’s a great find.

Jenner says she uses the Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush, Coconut Whitening Strips and Rose Gold Water Flosser, which also look “stunning” in her bathroom. “A little pro tip I’ve learned to take your smile to the next level, wear a red lipstick with blue undertones to make your teeth look even whiter,” she adds.

The Burst toothbrush has soft charcoal-infused PBT nylon bristles designed to remove surface stains. It promises to have one of the most powerful motors on the market to help reduce gum bleeding. It even has a two minute time and three modes: whitening, sensitive and massage. This on-sale kit includes the Burst Sonic Toothbrush, toothbrush head, USB wall adapter and charging base and a travel case. When you sign up for the subscription service, you’ll be billed $7 every 90 days for a replacement brush head.

Here’s to a better 2021—which includes healthier teeth.