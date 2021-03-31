Kylie Jenner’s Bob Is My Favorite Hairstyle On Her Ever

After a year of laying low with everyone else, Kylie Jenner is out and about showing off new hairstyles and out-there ‘fits. Monday night, she hit up Nobu Malibu with her sister Kendall, wearing a space-like catsuit that looked to almost glow in the dark. It seems she also said goodbye to her ultra-long extensions as Jenner was rocking a chic new bob. It’s the shortest style we’ve seen from her in a long time and it might just be a favorite.

The youngest Jenner wore a Pierre-Louis Auvray catsuit with a matching trench coat, paired with a tiny pink Alexandre Vauthier pumps and an Hermès Kelly bag for her night out in Malibu. For those who aren’t in LA, Nobu is a spot where celebs go to be noticed. They know they will be photographed, which is why Jenner looks so chic for a sushi dinner. And that hair! It’s glossy and black in a cute cropped cut.

Back in 2020, Jenner had said she was focusing on hair health while at home during quarantine. Still, she’s been rocking ultra-long extensions and even played around with 2003-era blonde highlights. As much as we loved the bronze hue, there’s something very Kardashian-Jenner about black hair—especially in a bob style. This cut is even shorter than even Kim Kardashian wears when she goes for a bob. It ends right below her ears so she can tuck strands behind them in a flirty way.

The length feels fresh and new for 2021 and we’re hoping she keeps it around for a while. But knowing Kylie Jenner, she’ll be back to waist-length extensions before we can double-tap her photo. A bob is perfect for the wild new ‘fits she’s been wearing. You can’t hide those behind inches! Kylie Jenner is back at it and nature is healing, everyone.