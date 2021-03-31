StyleCaster
Kylie Jenner's Bob Is My Favorite Hairstyle On Her Ever

StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner’s Bob Is My Favorite Hairstyle On Her Ever

Elizabeth Denton
by
Kylie Jenner’s Bob Is My Favorite Hairstyle On Her Ever
Photo: AP Images.

After a year of laying low with everyone else, Kylie Jenner is out and about showing off new hairstyles and out-there 'fits. Monday night, she hit up Nobu Malibu with her sister Kendall, wearing a space-like catsuit that looked to almost glow in the dark. It seems she also said goodbye to her ultra-long extensions as Jenner was rocking a chic new bob. It's the shortest style we've seen from her in a long time and it might just be a favorite.

The youngest Jenner wore a Pierre-Louis Auvray catsuit with a matching trench coat, paired with a tiny pink Alexandre Vauthier pumps and an Hermès Kelly bag for her night out in Malibu. For those who aren't in LA, Nobu is a spot where celebs go to be noticed. They know they will be photographed, which is why Jenner looks so chic for a sushi dinner. And that hair! It's glossy and black in a cute cropped cut.

Back in 2020, Jenner had said she was focusing on hair health while at home during quarantine. Still, she's been rocking ultra-long extensions and even played around with 2003-era blonde highlights. As much as we loved the bronze hue, there's something very Kardashian-Jenner about black hair—especially in a bob style. This cut is even shorter than even Kim Kardashian wears when she goes for a bob. It ends right below her ears so she can tuck strands behind them in a flirty way.

The length feels fresh and new for 2021 and we're hoping she keeps it around for a while. But knowing Kylie Jenner, she'll be back to waist-length extensions before we can double-tap her photo. A bob is perfect for the wild new 'fits she's been wearing. You can't hide those behind inches! Kylie Jenner is back at it and nature is healing, everyone.

