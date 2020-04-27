Whoever Is Doing Kylie Jenner’s Highlights in Quarantine Deserves a Raise

There’s a big difference between celebrities, and people with money in general, and those of us “normal” folks when it comes to physical distancing during stay-at-home orders. For example, your roots might be growing in like crazy just when Kylie Jenner’s blonde highlights are popping the most. At first, it seemed like she was living her at-home life with her shorter natural hair length. Now, all of a sudden, she has her long extensions back plus a refresh of her 2000s-style blonde highlights. We hope whoever is doing them during quarantine got a big raise.

About two months ago, Jenner took her natural dark-brown hair to a late ’90s/early-2000s-style warm blonde. With a medium-blonde base and brighter highlights around her face, the high-contrast, throwback style brought back memories of Jessica Simpson‘s chunky highlights in 2003. After natural-looking highlights were in style for so long, the bolder look was a fresh change.

But while we’re all hanging safe at home (if we’re lucky), you would think Jenner’s hair would grow out a bit. Nope, not this girl. This past weekend, she debuted a similar shade with even brighter face-framing highlights, really leaning into the trend. She also added length to her strands.

We’re seriously obsessed with this updated color but wondering how she’s safely getting her hair done. The first time around, 454 North colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding was responsible for the look but we’re not sure if she is this time around. Either way, we’re bookmarking this color for when salons finally re-open.

