Kylie Jenner Has Waist-Length, Platinum-Blonde Hair in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner, the undisputed queen of reinvention, has captivated the world with her daring fashion choices, bold makeup looks, and of course, her ever-evolving hairstyles. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is constantly switching up her hairstyles and colors. But this is the first time we’ve seen Jenner with platinum blonde hair in forever—especially this length. From her early days as a raven-haired beauty to her bold experiments with vivid hues, we love watching her switch it up.

Back in the day, we’re talking maybe 5-7 years ago, Jenner was in her King Kylie era, always changing her hair with wigs and extensions. Lately, though, she’s been sticking with her natural dark strands. But for Jean Paul Gaultier’s “Flowers” campaign, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero turned Jenner into a mermaid with waist-length, white-blonde hair. Under the creative direction of Florence Tétier and photographed by Elizaveta Porodina, Jenner “reveals a mesmerizing virtual world.”

For this collection, Jean Paul Gaultier pulled inspo from the 2000s archives, with floral patterns on mesh tops, knitted marinières, conical corsets, lingerie lacing, body morphing dresses, kilts and swimwear. The collection is very sexy, cool and Kylie. It makes sense she’s the muse for the line.

Jenner shared behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram where you can really get a look at her hair in all of its blonde glory. Her fave makeup artist, Ariel Tejada (aka Makeup by Ariel) is seen applying something onto her stomach to make her body glow, while Guerrero fixes her long hair.

It seems fans can’t get enough. Comments on Instagram include “blonde is your color babe” and “blonde kylie needs to make a come back!!!” so maybe we will see Jenner switching it up more in the future. Remember her lime-green hair days? She really can pull it all off seamlessly.