Kylie Jenner Just Revealed a Surprise Birthday Edition Collection

If you’re not already following Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, you’re sorely missing out. Once you get past the riveting snaps of her new cars (same) and the occasional dog filter (also same) you’ll find Jenner—no, sorry, King Kylie—announces nearly every new product release on the app. And today, after spending the weekend teasing an unsuspecting black pouch on her Snapchat, the 18-year-old finally unveiled what’s inside: the newest addition to her makeup empire, the Birthday Edition.

To celebrate the big 1-9 on August 10, Jenner created nine new products that you can shop tomorrow at 3pm PST. First up in the limited edition collection is a makeup bag, which, if we’re being honest, seems pretty sizable, because nothing’s worse than a makeup bag so small that you can hardly stuff two lipsticks and a tube of mascara into. Nothing.

Next up is the Kyliner kit, which comes with both a pencil and gel liner in the same dark, shimmery brown color, as well as a brush to apply the latter. The swatch test (above) reveals that both go on pretty smoothly with a nice color payoff. Jenner also mentions that everything in the collection is “infused with real gold” which at first seems ridiculous, but once you see the entire collection, you’ll find is almost obvious. Back to the haul: Second is a new mini matte liquid lipstick set with six shades, Candy K, Exposed, Koko K, Dolce K, Kristen, and Leo, a new maroon shade named after Jenner’s zodiac sign. You can also buy a full-sized Leo and coordinating lip liner separately.

Next up is the last of the lip products, an iridescent gold gloss called Poppin and a metal matte lipstick called Lord, a probable nod to brother-by-common-law Scott Disick.

And finally, the two most impressive products in the Birthday Edition collection, if you ask me: two new metallic crème eye shadows in Gold—which Jenner says appears way more copper—and Rose Gold. Jenner also mentions the formula is long-lasting and, like everything else in the collection, you can see the color is crazy-shimmery.

No word on exact pricing, but if you don’t want to snag the entire collection, you can buy each product separately. Jenner also mentioned that she’s been hard at work trying to make sure everyone that wants in on this collection has the chance to buy it before August 10 (which is when she’ll restock KyShadow palettes) but if it’s anything like her previous releases, you should be on standby when they go on sale tomorrow at 3pm PST.