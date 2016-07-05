Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Company Gets an ‘F’ from the Better Business Bureau

Though Kylie Jenner‘s lip kits have already reached cult status, at least among her ride-or-die fans, the Better Business Bureau isn’t impressed. They slapped her with an “F” rating and one out of five stars, so—sounds like they are not fans. Sorry, Kyles.

You wouldn’t know it by looking at Kylie Cosmetics’ social media accounts—the Instagram is all models wearing red lipstick in bathtubs with rose petals and delicately arranged Lip Kits in clever designs—but the fledgling company has been having some growing pains since they launched seven months ago and sold out a minute later. For example, there was that whole pesky problem they had when tons of Lip Kits went missing because of their super-obvious packaging.

Mad people got empty boxes delivered or flat-out didn’t receive their orders at all, thanks to rabid thieves who recognized the branded packaging when they saw it and took advantage of the situation. Or as the BBB puts it, “In May of 2016 BBB contacted this company regarding a pattern of complaint allegations wherein complainants alleged that packages ordered were not delivered or only partially full when received.” Continuing in legalese, they add, “The company replied that because their product is shipped in highly recognizable packaging, they feel that packages are being vandalized or stolen. The company also indicated that they were taking steps to change their packaging so that it is less recognizable.”

That they did, but the change didn’t stop the BBB from hitting them with an “F” anyway, and customers are pissed.

“I placed an order with this company and was contacted on FB by a woman who received my order,” one person complained to the BBB on June 28. “I contacted what they call customer service through email and was told that they have 7-10 business days to get me my order. They did not apologize for another customer receiving my personal address and name. Three weeks later and I have yet to receive my order an ‘I’m sorry’ or any sort of credit. I’m a photographer and I had to cancel two shoots and give away product due to their mishap, I feel if I am a small photographer and I honor my customers why shouldn’t they. I have yet to receive any responses to my last emails stating such. I will never do business with this company again.”

“I ordered a lip kit 2 weeks ago,” another former Lip Kit aficionado wrote on the BBB website May 23. “Was super excited it was delivered last week. Get home to NO LIP KIT. I waited a few days and emailed. They told me I needed to wait a few more days then check with post office. Pretty sure it was stolen from my front porch and Kylie cosmetics isn’t replacing it and saying I need to file claim with post office except the lip kit isn’t insured. So no lip kit and I’m out $40. I’m filing a dispute with my bank. These people have no customer service skills when the website clearly states they will send a replacement.”

In total, the BBB has received 133 complaints since Kylie Cosmetics started doing business.

Jenner hasn’t addressed the rating directly, but she Snapchatted herself shopping for a brick-and-mortar location for Kylie Cosmetics last week, so she doesn’t seem too deterred by the stuffy old BBB. “Looking for Kylie Cosmetics stores right now,” she said in a video of an empty store, adding in a second vid, “Makeup store’s about to be lit!” And five days ago, she posted on IG, “Factory day! Making sure everything is perfect for July. Can’t wait to expand my cosmetic line.” Lip Kit fans, don’t worry: She’s not going anywhere anytime soon.