10 Kylie Jenner Instagram Looks That Will Make You Want a Makeover

What’s it like being the youngest sibling in the most famous celebrity family in America? Your guess is as good as ours, but here’s a fact: Kylie Jenner was born into reality-TV royalty and quickly figured out how to distinguish herself from her gaggle of sisters. It can’t be easy to follow in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps, but the littlest Jenner has found her niche in the world of beauty and style. Just one look at Kylie Jenner’s Instagram and we promise you’ll be immediately inspired to change up your look.

Whether it’s her ever-evolving hairstyle and color (which recently nabbed her a deal with her own line of hair extensions) or the risky makeup looks she’s willing to try (black lipstick, anyone?) it’s obvious that Kylie Jenner’s got a knack for playing around with her look in the most chic way possible. Considering how many time’s she’s influenced our look, we figured it was only right to share the inspiration with you, below!

Kylie’s classic look of mega lashes, perfect brow arches and her “your lips, but better” lipstick is a modern day version of Angelina Jolie’s grunge look in the ’90s.

Only Kylie Jenner could pull off looking like a chic sea witch on a day other than Halloween. Between her electric teal hair color and black lipstick, the look is striking.

To celebrate her 17th birthday, Kylie went for the “undershave,” buzzing the lower portion of hair and making for a hipster look when her hair’s styled in an updo.

After she started cutting her hair shorter and shorter over a few weeks, Kylie went for a beautiful teal ombre color (that we can’t help but want to steal).

Never spotted without a cat eye, Kylie Jenner is the queen of winged liner.

disconnected

Even on a bad hair day, she knows that a half-up top knot will make everything look cool again.

She may have worn her hair long for most of her life, but Kylie knew exactly how to style a sleek, long bob when she made the chop.

Sure, they’re clip-ins, but every girl loves contemplating bangs, right?

You can’t go wrong with long, loose curls and red lipstick, and Kylie makes the look work well.

Before negative space nails were even a huge trend, Kylie was wearing the look — on stiletto nails, no less!