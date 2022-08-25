I Partied With Kylie Jenner & Spotted Her Cute New Bangs IRL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Wednesday night was the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles, a pale pink wonderland in an Ulta Beauty parking lot in the Brentwood neighborhood. I stopped by to see Kylie Jenner and play with all the new products, not expecting to get up close and personal with Jenner’s chic new bangs — and her entire family. All the sisters came out to support, as well as Kris and even Stormi.

Jenner posed with her friends, family and the Ulta Beauty team all while being filmed for the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. Ariel Tejada was there, who did her makeup for the event. I didn’t see hairstylist Chris Appleton but according to Instagram, he’s responsible for Jenner’s chic new bangs. “Who’s [into] the side park bangs on Kylie last night?” he wrote on Instagram, adding a scissor emoji, making me think he really cut the bangs instead of adding faux fringe.

Bang trends seem to be changing as of late. Last year, curtain bangs were everywhere, on seemingly every celeb. Then we saw more and more bottleneck bangs and Korean side bangs as folks started to get more creative with their fringe. Jenner’s side-part bangs feel like a throwback to the 2010s, which would usually scare me (I don’t know if I can do those trends again) but they look especially fresh on her. We’re seeing a ton of punk influences in fall fashion this season so maybe your emo days aren’t gone for good.

I headed home with some Kylie Cosmetics goodies, two of my faves from the brand you can grab at Ulta Beauty. I love the non-burning Plumping Gloss ($17 at Ulta Beauty), especially on top of lip liner for the gym lips look. I also grabbed a Matte Lip Kit ($32 at Ulta Beauty) because you might have heard, liquid lipstick is back with those side bangs.