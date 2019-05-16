Kylie Jenner Just Filed Another Trademark & We Can Barely Keep Up

Though Kylie Jenner became a beauty mogul with lip kits, she’s known for her never-ending hair transformations just as much, if not more, than her makeup. Since she was a teenager, Jenner has been dying her hair blonde, chopping it short, wearing extensions and rocking bold-colored wigs. And now there’s about to be Kylie hair products. That’s right, the self-made billionaire and youngest Jenner is coming for your hair.

WWD reports that Jenner filed a trademark for “Kylie Hair” and “Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner,” on May 10 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks were filed for numerous hair care products, including “hair brushes, electrically heated hair brushes, hair combs, hair dryers, curling irons, shampoos, conditioners, hair-care preparations, hair masks, dry shampoo and hair dye.”

To say Jenner’s beauty empire is growing would be an understatement. She also recently filed a trademark for a baby line, and you know all about her upcoming Kylie Skin collection, which includes core face products Jenner promises helped give her clear glowing skin. It isn’t coming without some controversy, though. Some are bashing her upcoming Walnut Face Scrub, wondering why she’s using a physical exfoliant like walnut when there are so many great chemical ones that are a lot better for your skin. Time will tell if the scrub is too harsh for customers or fine and gentle as the brand promises.

Fans are also wondering if this new hair line will include wigs, since that’s really what Jenner is known for. It’s likely she’ll stick to products and leave the faux-hair to the professionals, including the ultra-popular wig specialist Tokyo Stylez. He’s responsible for some of the Kardashian-Jenners best looks.

Either way, we’re on the case and will keep you updated as more information on Kylie Hair becomes available.