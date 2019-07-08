Kylie Jenner’s Summer Makeup Collection Is a Pastel Dream

Say whatever you want about Kylie Jenner, but her beauty brand continues to push out buzzy new products we’re dying to try. Take the Kylie Cosmetics Under the Sea collection, for example. Jenner just announced her summer line that’s mermaid-inspired and seriously stunning. It’s a huge collection and includes a whopping 11 new products, featuring some totally new formulas and all-new hues. It’s all in coral-pink packaging with designs meant to look a bit like coral reefs. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything that’ll be for sale so you can plan what you need to grab and what you can wait and get later during the eventual restock.

First up is the Under the Sea Palette ($42 at Kylie Cosmetics), which features 12 matte, shimmer, a pressed glitter and pressed metallic glitter shades. It seems like fans are pretty excited about the color story but wish there was a blue in there, especially since the collection is titled Under the Sea.

The names of all the colors are really cute. I’m especially excited about Mermaid Mama.

Next up are four shades of the new Shimmer Eye Glaze ($20 each at Kylie Cosmetics). They look like pressed glitter pigments, possibly in a cream shadow.

The hues Deep Sea Dreams and Aqua Mama look especially pretty on Jenner.

For a glossy lip, there’s the You Are the Sun High Gloss ($16 at Kylie Cosmetics). It’s a natural nude-ish hue with subtle gold shimmer.

You can wear High Gloss alone or on top of one of the three new Lipsticks: Beach Bum, Endless Summer and Paradise Please ($17 each at Kylie Cosmetics.)

If you prefer a liquid lipstick, there are two of those as well in a new formula. Lip Blush in Boss Bay and Bikini Bod ($16 at Kylie Cosmetics) deliver a light wash of color with a comfort matte finish.

View this post on Instagram Boss Bay and Bikini Bod Lip Blush 💗 for a light wash of color on the lips that’s super comfortable, matte and long wearing 💋 you’ll love this new formula! ✨ coming 7/10 with #UnderTheSea Summer Collection A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

These are a bit more sheer than Jenner’s usual matte lippies.

If you’re loving everything, she’ll have a bunch of bundles to choose from as well. Those will range from lips ($40-$45) to the entire thing ($198). The Under the Sea collection launches July 10 at 3 p.m. PST on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

