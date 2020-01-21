Stormi Officially Has Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Collection

If you’re one of Kylie Jenner’s 158 million Instagram followers like I am, you not only follow Jenner’s every move but also her daughter Stormi. The adorable toddler is a star in her own right. It was only a matter of time a Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection would launch and now we have a sneak peek of the new products. No, baby Stormi won’t be wearing the line (at least, we don’t think) but the makeup is inspired by her.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” wrote Jenner on Instagram. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.” The line isn’t huge but it is really pretty and great for Valentine’s Day, too. The packaging features colorful butterflies that we’re sure Stormi loves. Inside is an eyeshadow palette, Pressed Blush Powder, Lip Kits with matte liquid lipstick and lip liner, and Mini High Gloss Collection.

Shades are typically “feminine,” with pink and lavender eyeshadow hues, pale pink and mauve gloss and rosy blush.

We don’t know prices just yet but Kylie Cosmetics is sure to reveal them super soon. They’re probably close to her usual prices for new lines, from about $29 for a lip kit to $42 for the eyeshadow palette. The collection hits the Kylie Cosmetics website on February 1. Check back here and we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

