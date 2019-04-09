Kylie Jenner’s First Makeup Setting Spray Comes in the Prettiest Bottle

There’s nothing worse than spending 30 minutes perfecting your makeup only to have it start fading the second you hit humidity. It’s like, what’s the point of blending your foundation to perfection if it only lasts until lunchtime? It’s especially bad if you have oily skin. Kylie Jenner wants to help with her first Kylie Cosmetics Setting Spray, a matte formula designed to banish oil and keep your makeup from budging. And it comes in a baby pink bottle that’s bound to look cute AF on your vanity.

She teased the launch over on her Instagram Stories, saying: “I am so excited to announce my first setting spray. It is a mattifying setting spray, it launches next week, I can’t wait.” She continues, speaking about the bottle itself: “Pink on pink on pink. I love how it turned out. I love having this on my makeup counter. It is bomb.” As for the product itself, she says, “But yeah, this formula’s great, it’s mattifying.”

Jenner’s makeup setting spray joins the few favorites already on the market, like Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray and Milani Make It Last Prime + Correct + Set Makeup Setting Spray. Urban Decay’s is the most pricey at $32 and Milani’s is a steal at just $9.99. Jenner hasn’t revealed the price for her setting spray yet, but based on the brand’s prices, it’ll probably be close to $30.

The setting spray comes just a month after Jenner’s first setting powder, which garnered rave reviews. Let’s hope the spray is just as stellar. It launches April 12 at 3 p.m. PST on the Kylie Cosmetics website.