Kylie Jenner’s Launching Something New and It’s Not a Lip Product

Though the Kardashian family is currently embroiled in some major drama (*cough* Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson), chaos won’t stop Kylie Jenner from making money moves. Her most recent Instagram updates reveal an unexpected addition to the Kylie Cosmetics empire and we’re already obsessed. Lip kits will never be in short supply and Kylighters are going nowhere, but these new Kylie Cosmetics setting powders are poised to be the new fave.

Trial-and-error has taught us that setting powders can often leave the skin looking more ashy than matte. For that reason alone, it’s become an often-skipped part of makeup routines. But as a beauty editor, I can tell you they’re essential, especially if you want your makeup to actually stay put. That’s why this new drop could be a game-changer if it does just that. According to Jenner herself, the setting powder formulas were made to “effortlessly set your makeup, balance oils and provide a natural, skin-like finish.” Does it get any better than that? Probably not.

And since the Kar-Jenner sisters are no strangers to layering on dozens of formulas, we expect this setter to be true to its word. No fading makeup here, even if you don’t have pro-level application skills. The finishing powders ($24 each) will be available in six shades including the universal translucent shade, a pearlescent pink and a deep cocoa brown hue. Since it’s not the star of your look, there’s no need to worry about a shade matching your exact skin tone. This finishing powder should simply be a light veil over your base coverage, unless you want to get fancy with contouring.

The new Setting Powders are scheduled to drop March 7 on Kylie Cosmetic’s website. We highly suggest setting a timer for this launch so you can grab one before they inevitably sell out.