Kylie Cosmetics’ Next Pop Up Location Will Be in NYC

Lauren Caruso
by
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kylie Jenner announced the next location of her pop-up store will be in NYC. [Mic]

Bella Thorne got an arm tattoo with a mysterious meaning. [Teen Vogue]

This is how much an abortion will cost after HR-7 goes into action. [Bustle]

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska gave birth to her second child with husband Cole DeBoer. See the adorable Instagram. [Us Magazine]

See what Shailene Woodley has to say about Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline executive order. [Refinery29]

Need further proof that Vetements is trolling us SO hard? Here ya go. [Racked]

Perez Hilton’s comments on Hilary Duff’s Instagrams will make you at least a little happy. [The Cut]

Read cult facialist Shani Darden’s top skincare tips, including how to keep your skin-care routine affordable. [Into The Gloss]

The weird way this gender reveal went very, very wrong. [Cosmopolitan]

Teyana Taylor’s v ‘80s workout video for Reebok is insane. [Elle]

Taylor Hill is making moves: The model is collaboring with Joe’s Jeans to design four capsule collections. [WWD]

This might be Chrissy Teigen’s best Twitter trolling ever. [Marie Claire]

The reasons women quit working are a lot different than the reasons men do. [New York Times]

