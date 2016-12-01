Here’s How to Get Kylie’s Christmas Lip Kits for $10

We’re pretty sure that by the end of the holiday season, Kylie Jenner’s new name will be Santa Clause (or Mother Theresa, depending on how much you worship her products). On Wednesday, Kylie announced via Instagram that starting December 1 (that’s today!), she’ll be starting her 12 Days of Christmas event where a new surprising product or promotion will be announced every day. And, first up, for all of you lip-kit fanatics: the Kylie Lipstick Vault.

Last night, Kylie Instagrammed a pic of her 12 top-selling liquid lipsticks (Maliboo, Posie K, Kristen, 22, Mary Jo, Kourt K, Exposed, Dolce K, Candy K, Koko K, Ginger, and True Brown K), all of which will be included in the Kylie Lipstick Vault, and all for the low-ish price of $120. Which means that rather than the usual $17 price per liquid lipstick, you’re looking at only $10 per cult-favorite lipstick in this kit.

Sure, $120 still seems like a pretty huge chunk of change to spend on lipstick, but ‘tis the season, right? Plus, this lineup would usually cost you over $200, so we’re all about a near-half-off steal. The kit goes on sale today on Kylie Cosmetics at 1 p.m. PST, so get your credit cards ready. Or, skip this one, and wait and see what other goodies Kylie’s 12 Days of Christmas holds.