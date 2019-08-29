Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits Are Buy One, Get-One-Free for Labor Day

Though Kylie Jenner’s beauty line now includes dozens of color cosmetics, skincare and even fragrances, she’s still best known for her matte lipstick and lip liner sets. It’s what started the entire company, after all. Well, now’s the time to stock up on those lip kits during Kylie Cosmetics Labor Day sale. This is one of the biggest sales of the brand so far and it’s not to be missed. All Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits are buy-one, get-one-free all weekend long. Yes, free.

Jenner started with the Matte Lip Kits, but has since reformulated for a softer, less drying finish. Her Velvet formula is a favorite, because it’s long-wearing but has a more creamy feel that doesn’t fully dry down. The Metal version allows you to jump headfirst into the metallic makeup trend with bold metallic lips. Each kit includes one ultra-pigmented lipstick and a matching creamy lip liner. Below, some of our favorite shades.

Velvet Lip Kit in Bare

This nude-pink beige looks amazing on all skin tones.

$27 at Kylie Cosmetics

Metal Lip Kit in In With the New

MaThis brand-new hue is a cool icy pink lavender.

$28 at Kylie Cosmetics

Matte Lip Kit in Bad Lil Thing

Another new shade is this matte warm burnt red.

$29 at Kylie Cosmetics

The sale runs from August 30 at noon PST to September 2 at noon PST, only on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.