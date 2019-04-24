Kylie Jenner’s Newest Drop is Coming for Your Brows

Self-made-billionaire Kylie Jenner continues to expand her makeup line. She’s checking off basically every box, filling your makeup bag with lip products, eyeshadows, liners and so much more. It’s hard to believe at one point it was only about the Lip Kit. Now, she’s entering into a whole new category with the Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow collection. Jenner recently revealed the line on her Instagram, showing off her perfectly sculpted arches with the caption: “Brows Baby💕✨”

The Kybrow line is expansive considering it’s her first dip into eyebrow products. You can tell a lot of work went into this collection and so far, people seem stoked about it. Let me walk you through what’s she’s offering. First there’s the Brow Pencil, featuring ultra-fine and a spoolie. Next, there’s the Brow Pomade, which is smudge-proof and buildable depending on your vibe. The Powder Duos contains two shades for perfect blending. The Brow Gel will help set your look. Brow Highlighter, in both matte and shimmer, will give your arches a glow. And the Brow Brush will help apply the pomade and blend any other products. Each color item comes in Blonde, Auburn, Cool Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, and Ebony. (Nice shade options, Ky!)

Kylie Cosmetics is still releasing prices but so far it looks like the Powder Duos and Brow Gel both retail for $16, and there’s a Kybrow Pencil & Gel set for $24. As usual, keep following the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account for more information as it becomes available. The entire line launches April 29 on the Kylie Cosmetics website. For now, you can shop her other new launches, like the Makeup Setting Spray and Setting Powders.

