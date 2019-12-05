OMG—Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty Are Doing Their Own 12 Days of Christmas Sales

We’ve gotten pretty used to big-box retailers such as Target, Ulta and Sephora launching weeks-long holiday sales. But we never expected this. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are coming together for a holiday blowout for each of their beauty brands. Yup, the Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty 12 Days of Christmas is here and not to be missed. Just like Ulta and Sephora often do, each brand will roll out a new sale each day for 12 days total leading up to Christmas. And luckily, we’ve got some details to help you game-plan.

Kylie Cosmetics is being a little more tight-lipped than KKW Beauty when it comes to this sale. From now until December 14, a new promotion will be revealed and will last 24 hours. Today, for example, Shimmer Eye Glazes are only $10 (usually $20) on the Kylie Cosmetics website. Tomorrow and each day, a new sale will hit the site. Just keep an eye on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account.

For KKW Beauty, we’ve got a little more information. In fact, the brand is revealing each sale ahead of time. (Thanks, Kim!) From now until December 14, each promo below will go live on the KKW Beauty website at 9 a.m. PST. Set your iCal alarm because these deals are sure to go fast.

December 4: Free makeup bag with $50+ purchase.

December 5: BOGO lip liners (usually $12 each)

December 6: New Glitz & Glam collection launches at noon PST.

December 7: 30 percent off Mattes collection (usually $10-$45).

December 8: Two concealers for $26 (usually $18 each).

December 9: Build a $20 duo: lipstick (usually $18 each).

December 10: BOGO eyeliners (usually $10 each).

December 11: 30 percent off KKW x Winnie collection (usually $18-$112).

December 12: 30 percent off Sooo Fire collection (usually $10-$115).

December 13: Build a $30 trio: gloss, lipstick and lip liner (usually $10-$18 each).

December 14: Buy more, save more.

